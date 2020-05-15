429 Orchid

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport coffee bar parking garage

Highly upgraded, amazing CORNER LOT LOCATION of a home in the village area of Corona del Mar. Front unit. Stainless steel appliances, wood floors, granite countertops, white kitchen cabinets with tons of natural bright sun light streaming in. Great open floorplan with large private front patio area. Prime location close to coffee shops, restaurants, shops and the beach. 1 car garage plus 1 car carport. Award winning school district as well. Home sweet home is all you will think once you walk into this beautiful property. Great opportunity to live and experience what the Corona del Mar lifestyle has to offer.