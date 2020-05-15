All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 429 Orchid.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
429 Orchid
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:30 PM

429 Orchid

429 Orchid Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

429 Orchid Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
parking
garage
Highly upgraded, amazing CORNER LOT LOCATION of a home in the village area of Corona del Mar. Front unit. Stainless steel appliances, wood floors, granite countertops, white kitchen cabinets with tons of natural bright sun light streaming in. Great open floorplan with large private front patio area. Prime location close to coffee shops, restaurants, shops and the beach. 1 car garage plus 1 car carport. Award winning school district as well. Home sweet home is all you will think once you walk into this beautiful property. Great opportunity to live and experience what the Corona del Mar lifestyle has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 Orchid have any available units?
429 Orchid doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 429 Orchid have?
Some of 429 Orchid's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 Orchid currently offering any rent specials?
429 Orchid is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Orchid pet-friendly?
No, 429 Orchid is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 429 Orchid offer parking?
Yes, 429 Orchid offers parking.
Does 429 Orchid have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 Orchid does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Orchid have a pool?
No, 429 Orchid does not have a pool.
Does 429 Orchid have accessible units?
No, 429 Orchid does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Orchid have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 Orchid has units with dishwashers.
Does 429 Orchid have units with air conditioning?
No, 429 Orchid does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Pet Friendly Places
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
Redondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College