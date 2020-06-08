428 1/2 Goldenrod Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful 2-Bed 2-Bath condo in amazing Corona Del Mar. This condo has and upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, mahogany cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The large living room had immense natural light and is attached to the kitchen by a large granite bartop seating. The mater bedroom has an updated bathroom and two closets. The second bedroom is well sized and located across the hallway from the shared bathroom which has also been upgraded. The home has a wonderful private patio and a large two car tandem garage. The street the home is on also a footbridge to the beach and is located in the middle of Corona Del Mar just a few steps away from great restaurants and shopping as well as minutes away from the 73 freeway.