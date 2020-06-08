All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 428 1/2 Goldenrod Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
428 1/2 Goldenrod Avenue
Last updated December 12 2019 at 2:16 AM

428 1/2 Goldenrod Avenue

428 1/2 Goldenrod Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

428 1/2 Goldenrod Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2-Bed 2-Bath condo in amazing Corona Del Mar. This condo has and upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, mahogany cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The large living room had immense natural light and is attached to the kitchen by a large granite bartop seating. The mater bedroom has an updated bathroom and two closets. The second bedroom is well sized and located across the hallway from the shared bathroom which has also been upgraded. The home has a wonderful private patio and a large two car tandem garage. The street the home is on also a footbridge to the beach and is located in the middle of Corona Del Mar just a few steps away from great restaurants and shopping as well as minutes away from the 73 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 1/2 Goldenrod Avenue have any available units?
428 1/2 Goldenrod Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 428 1/2 Goldenrod Avenue have?
Some of 428 1/2 Goldenrod Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 1/2 Goldenrod Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
428 1/2 Goldenrod Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 1/2 Goldenrod Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 428 1/2 Goldenrod Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 428 1/2 Goldenrod Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 428 1/2 Goldenrod Avenue offers parking.
Does 428 1/2 Goldenrod Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 428 1/2 Goldenrod Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 1/2 Goldenrod Avenue have a pool?
No, 428 1/2 Goldenrod Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 428 1/2 Goldenrod Avenue have accessible units?
No, 428 1/2 Goldenrod Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 428 1/2 Goldenrod Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 428 1/2 Goldenrod Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 428 1/2 Goldenrod Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 428 1/2 Goldenrod Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College