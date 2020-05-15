425 Vista Flora

Amenities

Don't miss out on this Newport Beach East Bluff, Back Bay Beauty! Walking distance to schools and peaceful trails perfect for walking, jogging, kayaking and bird watching. Close to fabulous shopping and restaurants at Fashion Island and South Coast Plaza. This 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, attached 2 car garage home has been recently remodeled and offers a superb kitchen with new dishwasher, wine refrigerator, built in microwave and imported stone countertops. Kitchen french doors open up to a European style courtyard ideal for al fresco dining. Dining room opens to a lovely, large balcony that overlooks a lush park like green belt. You will be amazed by the extra large main level master bedroom with custom built-in entertainment center with dresser drawers and desk, and marble bathroom with two separate sink areas and huge walk in closet. Walk down the custom staircase to another living room surrounded by two generous sized bedrooms with custom walk in closet. The lavish downstairs bathroom offers super sized stone counter and huge walk in shower. Downstairs living room opens up to another large patio area overlooking serene green belt. New carpet and paint throughout. This upgraded East Bluff home is one of the largest floor plans in the neighborhood! Don’t miss out on this opportunity to live in Newport Beach!