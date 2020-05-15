All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 425 Vista Flora.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
425 Vista Flora
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

425 Vista Flora

425 Vista Flora · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

425 Vista Flora, Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Bluffs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this Newport Beach East Bluff, Back Bay Beauty! Walking distance to schools and peaceful trails perfect for walking, jogging, kayaking and bird watching. Close to fabulous shopping and restaurants at Fashion Island and South Coast Plaza. This 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, attached 2 car garage home has been recently remodeled and offers a superb kitchen with new dishwasher, wine refrigerator, built in microwave and imported stone countertops. Kitchen french doors open up to a European style courtyard ideal for al fresco dining. Dining room opens to a lovely, large balcony that overlooks a lush park like green belt. You will be amazed by the extra large main level master bedroom with custom built-in entertainment center with dresser drawers and desk, and marble bathroom with two separate sink areas and huge walk in closet. Walk down the custom staircase to another living room surrounded by two generous sized bedrooms with custom walk in closet. The lavish downstairs bathroom offers super sized stone counter and huge walk in shower. Downstairs living room opens up to another large patio area overlooking serene green belt. New carpet and paint throughout. This upgraded East Bluff home is one of the largest floor plans in the neighborhood! Don’t miss out on this opportunity to live in Newport Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Vista Flora have any available units?
425 Vista Flora doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 425 Vista Flora have?
Some of 425 Vista Flora's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Vista Flora currently offering any rent specials?
425 Vista Flora is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Vista Flora pet-friendly?
No, 425 Vista Flora is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 425 Vista Flora offer parking?
Yes, 425 Vista Flora offers parking.
Does 425 Vista Flora have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Vista Flora does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Vista Flora have a pool?
No, 425 Vista Flora does not have a pool.
Does 425 Vista Flora have accessible units?
No, 425 Vista Flora does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Vista Flora have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 Vista Flora has units with dishwashers.
Does 425 Vista Flora have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 Vista Flora does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College