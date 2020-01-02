421 Orchid Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Prime quiet location at Corona Del Mar. Ground level 3 Bedroom/3 bath.+Bonus room with own bath and closet can easy convert into guest room. Fully renovated Kitchen and designer touched throughout. Hardwood flooring with lots of window. 1 car garage attached with direct garage access via bonus room. Living room with fire place and Front Terrace with Fire pit.Top branded appliances including refrigerator, washer/dryer. Near the downtown of the Corona Del Mar with walking distance to beach, restaurants.