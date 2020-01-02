All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 421 Orchid Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
421 Orchid Ave
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

421 Orchid Ave

421 Orchid Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

421 Orchid Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Prime quiet location at Corona Del Mar. Ground level 3 Bedroom/3 bath.+Bonus room with own bath and closet can easy convert into guest room. Fully renovated Kitchen and designer touched throughout. Hardwood flooring with lots of window. 1 car garage attached with direct garage access via bonus room. Living room with fire place and Front Terrace with Fire pit.Top branded appliances including refrigerator, washer/dryer. Near the downtown of the Corona Del Mar with walking distance to beach, restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Orchid Ave have any available units?
421 Orchid Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 421 Orchid Ave have?
Some of 421 Orchid Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Orchid Ave currently offering any rent specials?
421 Orchid Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Orchid Ave pet-friendly?
No, 421 Orchid Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 421 Orchid Ave offer parking?
Yes, 421 Orchid Ave does offer parking.
Does 421 Orchid Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 421 Orchid Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Orchid Ave have a pool?
No, 421 Orchid Ave does not have a pool.
Does 421 Orchid Ave have accessible units?
No, 421 Orchid Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Orchid Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 Orchid Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 421 Orchid Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 Orchid Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College