4202 Shorecrest Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool volleyball court

Remodeled unit is beautiful and filled with light! New kitchen counters, cabinets and appliances as well as new bathroom surfaces and fixtures. Lovely white oak flooring and newer carpet throughout this open floor plan and the Living Area downstairs is fabulous for entertaining. There's no one above you or below you. Free on-site laundry and parking in the 2 carport spaces. Close to restaurants, shops, quiet music spots and gastropubs. Easy distance to both Big Corona and Little Corona beaches! Surf, skim board, play volleyball. Or, enjoy the quiet paradise of Little Corona's tide pools. This is a perfect Corona del Mar home!