Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:39 AM

4202 Shorecrest Lane

4202 Shorecrest Ln · (949) 630-5822
Location

4202 Shorecrest Ln, Newport Beach, CA 92625
Corona Highlands

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
pool
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
volleyball court
Remodeled unit is beautiful and filled with light! New kitchen counters, cabinets and appliances as well as new bathroom surfaces and fixtures. Lovely white oak flooring and newer carpet throughout this open floor plan and the Living Area downstairs is fabulous for entertaining. There's no one above you or below you. Free on-site laundry and parking in the 2 carport spaces. Close to restaurants, shops, quiet music spots and gastropubs. Easy distance to both Big Corona and Little Corona beaches! Surf, skim board, play volleyball. Or, enjoy the quiet paradise of Little Corona's tide pools. This is a perfect Corona del Mar home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4202 Shorecrest Lane have any available units?
4202 Shorecrest Lane has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4202 Shorecrest Lane have?
Some of 4202 Shorecrest Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4202 Shorecrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4202 Shorecrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4202 Shorecrest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4202 Shorecrest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 4202 Shorecrest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4202 Shorecrest Lane offers parking.
Does 4202 Shorecrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4202 Shorecrest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4202 Shorecrest Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4202 Shorecrest Lane has a pool.
Does 4202 Shorecrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 4202 Shorecrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4202 Shorecrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4202 Shorecrest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4202 Shorecrest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4202 Shorecrest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
