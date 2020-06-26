All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 420 Narcissus Avenue 1/2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
420 Narcissus Avenue 1/2
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:04 PM

420 Narcissus Avenue 1/2

420 Narcissus Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

420 Narcissus Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming back unit to a beautiful cottage style home in the heart of Corona del Mar. This 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is located behind the main house and on the second floor with no one above. It offers a huge sunny deck with covered patio area off the living room.
Property is light and bright with an upgrade kitchen that has granite counter tops and wood floors, electric oven, stove, microwave and dishwasher.
Good size bedrooms with ceiling fans and mirrored closet doors.
One car attached garage and a laundry room that is shared with the front unit.
Enjoy Corona del Mar's legendary life style. Great restaurants, beaches, fashion island shopping center and John Wayne airport all within few minutes of you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 have any available units?
420 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 420 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 have?
Some of 420 Narcissus Avenue 1/2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
420 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 420 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 420 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 420 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 offers parking.
Does 420 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 have a pool?
No, 420 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 420 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 420 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College