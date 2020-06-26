420 Narcissus Avenue 1/2

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming back unit to a beautiful cottage style home in the heart of Corona del Mar. This 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is located behind the main house and on the second floor with no one above. It offers a huge sunny deck with covered patio area off the living room.

Property is light and bright with an upgrade kitchen that has granite counter tops and wood floors, electric oven, stove, microwave and dishwasher.

Good size bedrooms with ceiling fans and mirrored closet doors.

One car attached garage and a laundry room that is shared with the front unit.

Enjoy Corona del Mar's legendary life style. Great restaurants, beaches, fashion island shopping center and John Wayne airport all within few minutes of you.