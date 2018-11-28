All apartments in Newport Beach
416 Acacia Avenue .5

416 Acacia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

416 Acacia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Truly rare back unit, situated on a corner lot just one block from Begonia Park and moments from the Newport Beach Harbor and beaches. Light and bright complete with high ceilings, this home encompasses approximately 1,000 sq feet featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a loft and a rooftop deck with peek a boo ocean views. This updated unit is appointed with on-trend appointments that include wood floors, stainless steel appliances, Dutch entry door, fresh paint, indoor laundry and two designated tandem parking spots. Walking distance to shops and restaurants, this impressive gem is not to be missed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Acacia Avenue .5 have any available units?
416 Acacia Avenue .5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 416 Acacia Avenue .5 have?
Some of 416 Acacia Avenue .5's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 Acacia Avenue .5 currently offering any rent specials?
416 Acacia Avenue .5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Acacia Avenue .5 pet-friendly?
No, 416 Acacia Avenue .5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 416 Acacia Avenue .5 offer parking?
Yes, 416 Acacia Avenue .5 offers parking.
Does 416 Acacia Avenue .5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 Acacia Avenue .5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Acacia Avenue .5 have a pool?
No, 416 Acacia Avenue .5 does not have a pool.
Does 416 Acacia Avenue .5 have accessible units?
No, 416 Acacia Avenue .5 does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Acacia Avenue .5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 Acacia Avenue .5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 416 Acacia Avenue .5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 Acacia Avenue .5 does not have units with air conditioning.

