416 Acacia Avenue .5

Truly rare back unit, situated on a corner lot just one block from Begonia Park and moments from the Newport Beach Harbor and beaches. Light and bright complete with high ceilings, this home encompasses approximately 1,000 sq feet featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a loft and a rooftop deck with peek a boo ocean views. This updated unit is appointed with on-trend appointments that include wood floors, stainless steel appliances, Dutch entry door, fresh paint, indoor laundry and two designated tandem parking spots. Walking distance to shops and restaurants, this impressive gem is not to be missed.