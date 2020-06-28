412 Avocado

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Located in in a very secluded, quiet and private area of Corona del Mar, just down from Pacific Ave and across from a home which sold for 55 million.

This is an oversized lot with Ocean Views, a yard, driveway and spacious living. 4 bedrooms plus an office, 4 baths, family room that opens to the kitchen and dining area, plus a formal living room with wet bar. The kitchen has plenty of counter and cupboard space and even a extra large pantry. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters complete this updated kitchen. Feel the ocean breeze off of the master bedroom suite opening up to a large deck with private but beautiful views. The Master suite has an extra large bathroom with a walk in shower, dual sinks and large bathtub. Lots of space!