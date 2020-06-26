4115 B Hilaria Way

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newport Beach 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - This remodeled 2 bedroom 1.5 bath is very functional inside and out. Located just off Superior, you are less than a mile to the beach, downtown Newport, and downtown Costa Mesa. As you walk into this home you enter the living room opened up to the dining area. The dining area is accompanied by a kitchen fully equipped with granite counter tops, dishwasher, and a breakfast bar. Walk upstairs and you will find two very large bedrooms along with the full bath. This property has laundry hook-ups in the unit. Also included is a one car garage with an automated garage door opener. Water, sewer, and trash are included.



Tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, and any other amenities. Tenants must carry renters insurance.



If you are interested in viewing this property please call or text Alex at 949-887-2780



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5060697)