Newport Beach, CA
4115 B Hilaria Way
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM

4115 B Hilaria Way

4115 Hilaria Way · No Longer Available
Location

4115 Hilaria Way, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newport Beach 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - This remodeled 2 bedroom 1.5 bath is very functional inside and out. Located just off Superior, you are less than a mile to the beach, downtown Newport, and downtown Costa Mesa. As you walk into this home you enter the living room opened up to the dining area. The dining area is accompanied by a kitchen fully equipped with granite counter tops, dishwasher, and a breakfast bar. Walk upstairs and you will find two very large bedrooms along with the full bath. This property has laundry hook-ups in the unit. Also included is a one car garage with an automated garage door opener. Water, sewer, and trash are included.

Tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, and any other amenities. Tenants must carry renters insurance.

If you are interested in viewing this property please call or text Alex at 949-887-2780

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5060697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4115 B Hilaria Way have any available units?
4115 B Hilaria Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4115 B Hilaria Way have?
Some of 4115 B Hilaria Way's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4115 B Hilaria Way currently offering any rent specials?
4115 B Hilaria Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4115 B Hilaria Way pet-friendly?
No, 4115 B Hilaria Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 4115 B Hilaria Way offer parking?
Yes, 4115 B Hilaria Way offers parking.
Does 4115 B Hilaria Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4115 B Hilaria Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4115 B Hilaria Way have a pool?
No, 4115 B Hilaria Way does not have a pool.
Does 4115 B Hilaria Way have accessible units?
No, 4115 B Hilaria Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4115 B Hilaria Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4115 B Hilaria Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4115 B Hilaria Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4115 B Hilaria Way does not have units with air conditioning.
