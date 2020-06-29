All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated March 20 2020 at 3:30 AM

411 39th Street 1/2

411 39th St · No Longer Available
Location

411 39th St, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
new construction
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, ISLAND LIVING - NEWPORT ISLAND. Enjoy and relax in casual luxury as presented by the noted custom home builder, SAILHOUSE. Modern, clean, streamlined styling meets chic-beach living in this dazzling, custom residence. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,500 square foot of appealing finishes are complemented by an amazing roof top deck that is sure to host many gatherings. Ideally sited on the best-kept secret in Newport Beach; Newport island, residents will enjoy the finest of beach, bay and island living with the feel of a vacation 365 days per year. The private location and generous living spaces fuse with premium materials throughout including quartz counter tops, wide-plank, French Rift oak flooring, custom cabinetry, porcelain tile from Materials Marketing, professional grade appliances and designer illumination. Every space in this home has been thoughtfully and carefully crafted for the ultimate in indoor/outdoor living. The location is truly second to none; away from the hustle yet a conveniently close walk to Newport’s most-desired surfing spots, dining, nightlife and shopping. Property to be completed March, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 39th Street 1/2 have any available units?
411 39th Street 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 411 39th Street 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
411 39th Street 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 39th Street 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 411 39th Street 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 411 39th Street 1/2 offer parking?
No, 411 39th Street 1/2 does not offer parking.
Does 411 39th Street 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 39th Street 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 39th Street 1/2 have a pool?
No, 411 39th Street 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 411 39th Street 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 411 39th Street 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 411 39th Street 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 39th Street 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 411 39th Street 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 39th Street 1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.
