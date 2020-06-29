411 39th Street 1/2

Amenities

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, ISLAND LIVING - NEWPORT ISLAND. Enjoy and relax in casual luxury as presented by the noted custom home builder, SAILHOUSE. Modern, clean, streamlined styling meets chic-beach living in this dazzling, custom residence. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,500 square foot of appealing finishes are complemented by an amazing roof top deck that is sure to host many gatherings. Ideally sited on the best-kept secret in Newport Beach; Newport island, residents will enjoy the finest of beach, bay and island living with the feel of a vacation 365 days per year. The private location and generous living spaces fuse with premium materials throughout including quartz counter tops, wide-plank, French Rift oak flooring, custom cabinetry, porcelain tile from Materials Marketing, professional grade appliances and designer illumination. Every space in this home has been thoughtfully and carefully crafted for the ultimate in indoor/outdoor living. The location is truly second to none; away from the hustle yet a conveniently close walk to Newport’s most-desired surfing spots, dining, nightlife and shopping. Property to be completed March, 2020