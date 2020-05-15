41 Pacific Mist

Amenities

Astonishing single-story front-row ocean and canyon view home within guard-gated Pacific Ridge in famed Newport Coast. This 3 bedroom plus den, 3.5 bathroom open concept home features: gourmet kitchen with professional stainless steel appliances, granite counters, dual dishwashers, walk-in pantry and wine cellar; a master retreat with outside access and large walk-in closet with custom organizers; master bath with travertine counters, walk-in shower and roman tub; attached 3-car garage; outdoor living with ample french doors, spa, built in barbecue, firepit, fireplace and resort-style association amenities including pool, spa, barbeques, parks with ocean views, access to hiking and biking trails and more. Quiet end street. Home feeds to Newport Coast Elementary School, Corona Del Mar Middle School and Corona Del MarHigh School. For those interested in developer tracts, this is a Costa Azul Plan One.

