All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 41 Pacific Mist.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
41 Pacific Mist
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:24 PM

41 Pacific Mist

41 Pacific Mist · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

41 Pacific Mist, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Pacific Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Astonishing single-story front-row ocean and canyon view home within guard-gated Pacific Ridge in famed Newport Coast. This 3 bedroom plus den, 3.5 bathroom open concept home features: gourmet kitchen with professional stainless steel appliances, granite counters, dual dishwashers, walk-in pantry and wine cellar; a master retreat with outside access and large walk-in closet with custom organizers; master bath with travertine counters, walk-in shower and roman tub; attached 3-car garage; outdoor living with ample french doors, spa, built in barbecue, firepit, fireplace and resort-style association amenities including pool, spa, barbeques, parks with ocean views, access to hiking and biking trails and more. Quiet end street. Home feeds to Newport Coast Elementary School, Corona Del Mar Middle School and Corona Del MarHigh School. For those interested in developer tracts, this is a Costa Azul Plan One.
Visit the property website for video, photos, application and more:
www.41pacificmist.com
4k video walk-through: https://youtu.be/zwSbPaQDPps

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Pacific Mist have any available units?
41 Pacific Mist doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 41 Pacific Mist have?
Some of 41 Pacific Mist's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Pacific Mist currently offering any rent specials?
41 Pacific Mist isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Pacific Mist pet-friendly?
No, 41 Pacific Mist is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 41 Pacific Mist offer parking?
Yes, 41 Pacific Mist does offer parking.
Does 41 Pacific Mist have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Pacific Mist does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Pacific Mist have a pool?
Yes, 41 Pacific Mist has a pool.
Does 41 Pacific Mist have accessible units?
No, 41 Pacific Mist does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Pacific Mist have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 Pacific Mist has units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Pacific Mist have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Pacific Mist does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College