402 Villa Point Available 12/13/19 Stunning 1 Bedroom Condo with Newport Golf Course Views - Completely remodeled 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom upper unit located in the highly desirable Villa Point community. Every surface has been remodeled to perfection!!! Not only do you have amazing views of Newport Beach Country Club, but you will also enjoy amenities such as pools, spas, fitness center, and gated entry. Any chef will enjoy the kitchen with brand new white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The large private bedroom can accommodate a king size bed and has a walk in closet with custom organizers. The bathroom features dual sinks, quartz countertops, as well as plenty of storage. For your convenience there is a laundry closet inside the unit as well as a detached single car garage. This condo is located just minutes away from the beach and everything Fashion Island has to offer!



Generally pet restrictions apply, however, there are exceptions under state and federal laws. Looking for long term tenant (12 month Lease). Contact us today to schedule a showing 949.631.7777.



