Newport Beach, CA
402 Villa Point
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

402 Villa Point

402 Villa Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

402 Villa Point Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Villa Point

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
402 Villa Point Available 12/13/19 Stunning 1 Bedroom Condo with Newport Golf Course Views - Completely remodeled 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom upper unit located in the highly desirable Villa Point community. Every surface has been remodeled to perfection!!! Not only do you have amazing views of Newport Beach Country Club, but you will also enjoy amenities such as pools, spas, fitness center, and gated entry. Any chef will enjoy the kitchen with brand new white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The large private bedroom can accommodate a king size bed and has a walk in closet with custom organizers. The bathroom features dual sinks, quartz countertops, as well as plenty of storage. For your convenience there is a laundry closet inside the unit as well as a detached single car garage. This condo is located just minutes away from the beach and everything Fashion Island has to offer!

Generally pet restrictions apply, however, there are exceptions under state and federal laws. Looking for long term tenant (12 month Lease). Contact us today to schedule a showing 949.631.7777.

BRE: 01968681

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4643705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Villa Point have any available units?
402 Villa Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 402 Villa Point have?
Some of 402 Villa Point's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 Villa Point currently offering any rent specials?
402 Villa Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Villa Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 Villa Point is pet friendly.
Does 402 Villa Point offer parking?
Yes, 402 Villa Point offers parking.
Does 402 Villa Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Villa Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Villa Point have a pool?
Yes, 402 Villa Point has a pool.
Does 402 Villa Point have accessible units?
No, 402 Villa Point does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Villa Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 Villa Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 402 Villa Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 Villa Point does not have units with air conditioning.
