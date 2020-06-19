402 Goldenrod Avenue

Amenities

Location, Location, Location....This recently remodeled Beach Townhouse features two bedrooms, two baths with a spectacular location in the heart of the village of Corona Del Mar. The property situated at end of cul-de-sac adjacent to the famous Goldenrod Footbridge is a short stroll to the beach. Beautiful hardwood laminate flooring, rich cabinetry, designer paint and lighting. The kitchen is equipped with energy efficient appliances, quartz slab countertops, solid custom cabinets. The sunny and open living room has a dramatic high vaulted, wood beamed ceiling and includes a cozy fireplace. A separate dining area is adjacent with designer light fixture. Additionally there are two spacious bedrooms each having its own separate vanity and lavatory. Two large, sunny private decks off living room and kitchen offer indoor/outdoor living. One car garage with loads of storage plus car port. Easy beach access a couple short blocks away and all the restaurants and amenities of CdM’s Village footsteps away. Enjoy the best of coastal living.