Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Highly desirable FURNISHED home in Newport Ridge Summit in Newport Coast. Tastefully upgraded with custom paint, hardwood floors and window shutters throughout. This designer decorated home offers a bright, open concept feel with high ceilings throughout. The living and dining space is completed by a lovely fireplace and open patio. The kitchen offers exquisite granite countertops, contemporary tile work, custom white cabinetry and newer stainless steel appliances. The large master suite boasts a private patio while the ensuite bath with quartz vanity and stone accents has clean, contemporary details and a luxurious custom designed walk-in closet. Large secondary bedroom has a walk-in closet with a custom designed full bath just adjacent. The spacious and bright loft includes a 3/4 bath and walk-in closet and can be used as third bedroom, office, or entertaining area. The garage features epoxy flooring, included washer/dryer and plenty of storage cabinetry. The Summit gated community offers a peaceful resort like lifestyle with association pool and spa. This home is conveniently located within walking distance to parks and neighborhood shopping centers. Short driving distance to the beach, freeways and toll roads. This home is a unique opportunity and a MUST SEE!!