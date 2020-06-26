All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

4 Anjou

4 Anjou · No Longer Available
Newport Beach
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location

4 Anjou, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Newport Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Highly desirable FURNISHED home in Newport Ridge Summit in Newport Coast. Tastefully upgraded with custom paint, hardwood floors and window shutters throughout. This designer decorated home offers a bright, open concept feel with high ceilings throughout. The living and dining space is completed by a lovely fireplace and open patio. The kitchen offers exquisite granite countertops, contemporary tile work, custom white cabinetry and newer stainless steel appliances. The large master suite boasts a private patio while the ensuite bath with quartz vanity and stone accents has clean, contemporary details and a luxurious custom designed walk-in closet. Large secondary bedroom has a walk-in closet with a custom designed full bath just adjacent. The spacious and bright loft includes a 3/4 bath and walk-in closet and can be used as third bedroom, office, or entertaining area. The garage features epoxy flooring, included washer/dryer and plenty of storage cabinetry. The Summit gated community offers a peaceful resort like lifestyle with association pool and spa. This home is conveniently located within walking distance to parks and neighborhood shopping centers. Short driving distance to the beach, freeways and toll roads. This home is a unique opportunity and a MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Anjou have any available units?
4 Anjou doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4 Anjou have?
Some of 4 Anjou's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Anjou currently offering any rent specials?
4 Anjou is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Anjou pet-friendly?
No, 4 Anjou is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 4 Anjou offer parking?
Yes, 4 Anjou offers parking.
Does 4 Anjou have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Anjou offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Anjou have a pool?
Yes, 4 Anjou has a pool.
Does 4 Anjou have accessible units?
No, 4 Anjou does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Anjou have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Anjou does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Anjou have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Anjou does not have units with air conditioning.

