3819 Sandune Lane

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

A wonderful opportunity to enjoy SINGLE LEVEL living on one of the best streets in Harbor View Hills South! Enjoy the gorgeous views of Pelican Hill Golf course, Catalina Island, and the ocean from this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, home. This open floor plan allows for seamless entertaining and living, with incredible functionality. Views from Kitchen , Kitchen nook, Family room living room, and master bedroom. Master Bedroom features a walk-in closet, plantation shutters, and more. Master bath has been completely remodeled updated with new vanities, countertops, mirrors, lighting, and fixtures! Secondary bath also has new vanity, counters, and fixtures. Secondary bedrooms are roomy. New recessed lighting, paint, carpet, and flooring throughout. Coastal inspired, neutral color palette will set the stage for your favorite personal effects. Large front yard is fully fenced, and offers Native California plantings and succulents. If Alfresco dining suits your lifestyle, multiple areas work beautifully. Rear yard is the perfect venue for enjoying the spectacular sunsets ! Moments from world class shopping, village dining & shops, and area beaches. If you're looking for a long term rental, don't miss this one!