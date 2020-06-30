All apartments in Newport Beach
3819 Sandune Lane
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:55 PM

3819 Sandune Lane

3819 Sand Dune Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3819 Sand Dune Lane, Newport Beach, CA 92625
North Harbor View

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
A wonderful opportunity to enjoy SINGLE LEVEL living on one of the best streets in Harbor View Hills South! Enjoy the gorgeous views of Pelican Hill Golf course, Catalina Island, and the ocean from this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, home. This open floor plan allows for seamless entertaining and living, with incredible functionality. Views from Kitchen , Kitchen nook, Family room living room, and master bedroom. Master Bedroom features a walk-in closet, plantation shutters, and more. Master bath has been completely remodeled updated with new vanities, countertops, mirrors, lighting, and fixtures! Secondary bath also has new vanity, counters, and fixtures. Secondary bedrooms are roomy. New recessed lighting, paint, carpet, and flooring throughout. Coastal inspired, neutral color palette will set the stage for your favorite personal effects. Large front yard is fully fenced, and offers Native California plantings and succulents. If Alfresco dining suits your lifestyle, multiple areas work beautifully. Rear yard is the perfect venue for enjoying the spectacular sunsets ! Moments from world class shopping, village dining & shops, and area beaches. If you're looking for a long term rental, don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3819 Sandune Lane have any available units?
3819 Sandune Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3819 Sandune Lane have?
Some of 3819 Sandune Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3819 Sandune Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3819 Sandune Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3819 Sandune Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3819 Sandune Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 3819 Sandune Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3819 Sandune Lane offers parking.
Does 3819 Sandune Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3819 Sandune Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3819 Sandune Lane have a pool?
No, 3819 Sandune Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3819 Sandune Lane have accessible units?
No, 3819 Sandune Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3819 Sandune Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3819 Sandune Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3819 Sandune Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3819 Sandune Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

