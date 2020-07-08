3731 4th Avenue.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking hot tub

Built in 2005, this light and bright beach-inspired Craftsman style home located on a unique corner location offers an inspired southern California lifestyle. The first level offers two bedrooms, one bathroom and a separate laundry room with ample storage. The second level encompasses the main living space with a gourmet kitchen, including high-end appliances, a wine unit, and a large center island for enjoying company while keeping cozy by the fireplace. Continue your entertaining through the La Cantina bi-fold doors that open to a large covered loggia providing an ultimate indoor-outdoor lifestyle. The top-level spacious master suite features vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and French doors leading out to an ocean and Catalina view sitting deck. The master bath includes a spa bathtub, separate two-person shower, double sinks, and a large walk-in closet. Other features include A/C and attached two-car carport. Minutes to all that Corona Del Mar has to offer - great restaurants, shopping, and award-winning beaches.