Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:27 AM

3731 4th Avenue

3731 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3731 4th Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
Built in 2005, this light and bright beach-inspired Craftsman style home located on a unique corner location offers an inspired southern California lifestyle. The first level offers two bedrooms, one bathroom and a separate laundry room with ample storage. The second level encompasses the main living space with a gourmet kitchen, including high-end appliances, a wine unit, and a large center island for enjoying company while keeping cozy by the fireplace. Continue your entertaining through the La Cantina bi-fold doors that open to a large covered loggia providing an ultimate indoor-outdoor lifestyle. The top-level spacious master suite features vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and French doors leading out to an ocean and Catalina view sitting deck. The master bath includes a spa bathtub, separate two-person shower, double sinks, and a large walk-in closet. Other features include A/C and attached two-car carport. Minutes to all that Corona Del Mar has to offer - great restaurants, shopping, and award-winning beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3731 4th Avenue have any available units?
3731 4th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3731 4th Avenue have?
Some of 3731 4th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3731 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3731 4th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3731 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3731 4th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 3731 4th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3731 4th Avenue offers parking.
Does 3731 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3731 4th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3731 4th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3731 4th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3731 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3731 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3731 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3731 4th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3731 4th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3731 4th Avenue has units with air conditioning.

