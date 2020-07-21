All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 3541 Daffodil Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
3541 Daffodil Avenue
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:21 AM

3541 Daffodil Avenue

3541 Doffodil Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3541 Doffodil Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625
North Harbor View

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This Single Level highly sought after ocean view "Upper" is located in the coveted Corona del Mar community, The Terraces. This 2 bed/2 bath has just been beautifully updated with new hardwood like floors in the kitchen and bathrooms, new carpet throughout the rest of the home, new fresh white paint, new recessed lighting, new lighting fixtures and more! Walk through your formal entry into your spacious living room which is complete with a cozy fireplace and opens up to your large deck - one of the many perks of living in an "upper" in the terraces, a lovely ocean breeze. Enjoy Ocean views from the Kitchen, Living Room, Deck and Master bedroom! The light and bright kitchen has plenty of storage and cabinet space, a kitchen island, newer large built-in refrigerator, dishwasher and double oven. The master bedroom has a beautiful en-suite with skylights providing lots of natural light, a seamless shower door and a separate soaking tub, plus a large walk in closet that is built out with plenty of space to seal the deal! The Terraces is a 55+ Senior Community with lovely amenities including a community pool, spa, Clubhouse and bbq area. One tenant must be 55 or better! This ideally located home is just moments away from the Oasis Senior Center and Corona del Mar Village with a variety of upscale shopping, dining, Farmers Market and more! You are in the heart of Corona del Mar in this beautiful Condo!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3541 Daffodil Avenue have any available units?
3541 Daffodil Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3541 Daffodil Avenue have?
Some of 3541 Daffodil Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3541 Daffodil Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3541 Daffodil Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3541 Daffodil Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3541 Daffodil Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 3541 Daffodil Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3541 Daffodil Avenue offers parking.
Does 3541 Daffodil Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3541 Daffodil Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3541 Daffodil Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3541 Daffodil Avenue has a pool.
Does 3541 Daffodil Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3541 Daffodil Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3541 Daffodil Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3541 Daffodil Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3541 Daffodil Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3541 Daffodil Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNewport Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
Redondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College