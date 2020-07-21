3541 Daffodil Avenue

Amenities

This Single Level highly sought after ocean view "Upper" is located in the coveted Corona del Mar community, The Terraces. This 2 bed/2 bath has just been beautifully updated with new hardwood like floors in the kitchen and bathrooms, new carpet throughout the rest of the home, new fresh white paint, new recessed lighting, new lighting fixtures and more! Walk through your formal entry into your spacious living room which is complete with a cozy fireplace and opens up to your large deck - one of the many perks of living in an "upper" in the terraces, a lovely ocean breeze. Enjoy Ocean views from the Kitchen, Living Room, Deck and Master bedroom! The light and bright kitchen has plenty of storage and cabinet space, a kitchen island, newer large built-in refrigerator, dishwasher and double oven. The master bedroom has a beautiful en-suite with skylights providing lots of natural light, a seamless shower door and a separate soaking tub, plus a large walk in closet that is built out with plenty of space to seal the deal! The Terraces is a 55+ Senior Community with lovely amenities including a community pool, spa, Clubhouse and bbq area. One tenant must be 55 or better! This ideally located home is just moments away from the Oasis Senior Center and Corona del Mar Village with a variety of upscale shopping, dining, Farmers Market and more! You are in the heart of Corona del Mar in this beautiful Condo!