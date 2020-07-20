3400 2nd Avenue

Amenities

Live the Corona del Mar Village Lifestyle in this incredibly well-located home! Absolutely flooded with natural light. Ideal floor plan features a modified great room concept with large kitchen, quality cabinetry, granite counters, easy care marble floors, recessed lighting, and more. A complement of stainless appliances will make meal prep a snap. Water softener system and purified drinking water throughout is an added bonus. Large family room with fireplace, is the perfect retreat from the rigors of your day. Master bedroom w/ oversized walk-in closet, features multiple windows and balconies which invite the outdoors in! Master bath even features a separate tub for that uber tranquil soak. 2 additional bedrooms offer the flexibility of actual bedrooms or office space, gym or whatever suits your needs. Large rooftop deck may prove to be your favorite locale to watch the sunset over this coastal paradise. Secure gated entrance. One car garage parking and additional carport. Plenty of opportunity to throw open the French doors and enjoy the ocean breezes on all levels of this home! Spic and Span clean, and just waiting for you! Moments away from some of the best beaches on the West Coast, Village shopping & dining, and award winning schools. Welcome Home!