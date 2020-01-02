All apartments in Newport Beach
339 Cameo Shores Road
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

339 Cameo Shores Road

339 Cameo Shores Road · (949) 278-1003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

339 Cameo Shores Road, Newport Beach, CA 92625
Cameo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$14,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2282 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Exceptional opportunity to live in Corona del Mar's ocean-side community of Cameo Shores, with gated access to multiple beaches, including Crystal Cove State Park. This beautifully remodeled, single level, Mid-Century Modern residence offers 4 bedrooms with 3 bathrooms in a resort style parcel, including a large pool, patio, fire pit and bocce court, surrounded by lush, private landscape. Stone flooring throughout, highly upgraded kitchen with chef quality appliances, including wine refrigerator, two living areas, attached 2-car garage, and many more amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 Cameo Shores Road have any available units?
339 Cameo Shores Road has a unit available for $14,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 339 Cameo Shores Road have?
Some of 339 Cameo Shores Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 Cameo Shores Road currently offering any rent specials?
339 Cameo Shores Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 Cameo Shores Road pet-friendly?
No, 339 Cameo Shores Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 339 Cameo Shores Road offer parking?
Yes, 339 Cameo Shores Road does offer parking.
Does 339 Cameo Shores Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 339 Cameo Shores Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 Cameo Shores Road have a pool?
Yes, 339 Cameo Shores Road has a pool.
Does 339 Cameo Shores Road have accessible units?
No, 339 Cameo Shores Road does not have accessible units.
Does 339 Cameo Shores Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 339 Cameo Shores Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 339 Cameo Shores Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 339 Cameo Shores Road does not have units with air conditioning.
