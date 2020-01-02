339 Cameo Shores Road

Amenities
Exceptional opportunity to live in Corona del Mar's ocean-side community of Cameo Shores, with gated access to multiple beaches, including Crystal Cove State Park. This beautifully remodeled, single level, Mid-Century Modern residence offers 4 bedrooms with 3 bathrooms in a resort style parcel, including a large pool, patio, fire pit and bocce court, surrounded by lush, private landscape. Stone flooring throughout, highly upgraded kitchen with chef quality appliances, including wine refrigerator, two living areas, attached 2-car garage, and many more amenities.