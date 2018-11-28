All apartments in Newport Beach
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
333 Apolena
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

333 Apolena

333 Apolena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

333 Apolena Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92662
Balboa Island

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
3 Bedroom close to the Bayfront on Balboa Island - FURNISHED MONTHLY RENTAL available NOW through June 30, 2020. Monthly term offering 1-3 month.

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom front beach house is located on Balboa Island. This home features an open, airy living room with comfortable couches, high ceilings and plenty of natural sunlight. This room is great for game night, or relaxing by the cozy brick fireplace and watching a movie on the flatscreen TV. The kitchen has plenty of counter space for preparing food and nice wood cabinets for storage and the dining room has a table to seat 6.

Enjoy comfortable outdoor living on your choice of 2 patios. The front patio has a couch and chairs that look out onto the street and it is a great place to people watch and wave to the occasional passersby. The back patio is much more private and is a great place to relax without disturbance. This serene area has a table that seats 8 and a BBQ for grilling up delicious bites to eat for family and friends.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3113492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Apolena have any available units?
333 Apolena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 333 Apolena have?
Some of 333 Apolena's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Apolena currently offering any rent specials?
333 Apolena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Apolena pet-friendly?
No, 333 Apolena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 333 Apolena offer parking?
No, 333 Apolena does not offer parking.
Does 333 Apolena have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 Apolena does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Apolena have a pool?
No, 333 Apolena does not have a pool.
Does 333 Apolena have accessible units?
No, 333 Apolena does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Apolena have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 Apolena does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 333 Apolena have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 Apolena does not have units with air conditioning.

