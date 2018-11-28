333 Apolena

Amenities

3 Bedroom close to the Bayfront on Balboa Island - FURNISHED MONTHLY RENTAL available NOW through June 30, 2020. Monthly term offering 1-3 month.



This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom front beach house is located on Balboa Island. This home features an open, airy living room with comfortable couches, high ceilings and plenty of natural sunlight. This room is great for game night, or relaxing by the cozy brick fireplace and watching a movie on the flatscreen TV. The kitchen has plenty of counter space for preparing food and nice wood cabinets for storage and the dining room has a table to seat 6.



Enjoy comfortable outdoor living on your choice of 2 patios. The front patio has a couch and chairs that look out onto the street and it is a great place to people watch and wave to the occasional passersby. The back patio is much more private and is a great place to relax without disturbance. This serene area has a table that seats 8 and a BBQ for grilling up delicious bites to eat for family and friends.



No Pets Allowed



