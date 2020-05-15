All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
3324 Via Lido
Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:07 PM

3324 Via Lido

3324 Via Lido · No Longer Available
Newport Beach
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3324 Via Lido, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
coffee bar
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Gorgeous 3 bedroom/ 1.75 bath unit. Located on the Newport Harbor. Large gourmet kitchen and formal dining room with built-ins. Open floor plan with harbor views. Private balcony overlooking the harbor. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer. In addition, a mud room and separate private deck with faux grass. The most desirable location in Newport Beach. One designated parking spot and plenty of street parking. However, you don’t need a car to visit the local attractions. Steps to the, Lido Village, luxury clothing boutiques, coffee shops and famed restaurants such as NOBU. Across the street from the Lido Theatre and Lido House and many other popular restaurants. Take advantage of the Beach or the Harbor! All water activities such as paddle boarding, Sailing, Duffy boats and more are conveniently available to rent at Windward Sailing next to the property.Boat slip also available for lease at $3,500/month. Adjacent unit 3316 Via Lido also for lease at $4,500 (2+2) approx 1,012 SF.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3324 Via Lido have any available units?
3324 Via Lido doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3324 Via Lido have?
Some of 3324 Via Lido's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3324 Via Lido currently offering any rent specials?
3324 Via Lido is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3324 Via Lido pet-friendly?
No, 3324 Via Lido is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 3324 Via Lido offer parking?
Yes, 3324 Via Lido offers parking.
Does 3324 Via Lido have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3324 Via Lido offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3324 Via Lido have a pool?
No, 3324 Via Lido does not have a pool.
Does 3324 Via Lido have accessible units?
No, 3324 Via Lido does not have accessible units.
Does 3324 Via Lido have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3324 Via Lido has units with dishwashers.
Does 3324 Via Lido have units with air conditioning?
No, 3324 Via Lido does not have units with air conditioning.

