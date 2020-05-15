3324 Via Lido

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking media room

Gorgeous 3 bedroom/ 1.75 bath unit. Located on the Newport Harbor. Large gourmet kitchen and formal dining room with built-ins. Open floor plan with harbor views. Private balcony overlooking the harbor. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer. In addition, a mud room and separate private deck with faux grass. The most desirable location in Newport Beach. One designated parking spot and plenty of street parking. However, you don’t need a car to visit the local attractions. Steps to the, Lido Village, luxury clothing boutiques, coffee shops and famed restaurants such as NOBU. Across the street from the Lido Theatre and Lido House and many other popular restaurants. Take advantage of the Beach or the Harbor! All water activities such as paddle boarding, Sailing, Duffy boats and more are conveniently available to rent at Windward Sailing next to the property.Boat slip also available for lease at $3,500/month. Adjacent unit 3316 Via Lido also for lease at $4,500 (2+2) approx 1,012 SF.