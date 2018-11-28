All apartments in Newport Beach
33 Marisol

Location

33 Marisol, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Tesoro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
hot tub
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Could be leased unfurnished or fully furnished, this Tesoro Tuscan Villa home is ready to move in. It offers unobstructed ocean, Catalina, & city lights views while being within walking distance of the Newport Coast Elementary School and Shopping Center with banking, groceries, & restaurants. With a formal living room, formal dining room, this spacious home offers an abundance of natural light, green-belt views, & the highest quality of finishes. The formal living/library off the entrance has a two-story ceiling, with remote-controlled motorized window covers. The chef’s kitchen, with Caesarstone countertops & island, includes world-class appliances including Subzero refrigerator/freezer, separate wine cooler, & Wolf stove & double ovens. Upstairs, the master suite leads to a balcony with spectacular views of the ocean & city. With a motorized canopy to provide shade on sunny days, this balcony is perfect for enjoying beautiful California days, & amazing Newport Beach sunsets. Completing this relaxing master suite is the spa-like master bath with open glass walk in shower, Porcelanosa tile, & soaking tub. An individual laundry room with washer/dryer included, two separate one-car garages with epoxy floors, full security system, and zoned air-conditioning are just a few of the extra features completing the house. This house is within 5 minutes walking to the Newport Coast Elementary School via an walking trail inside the gated community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Marisol have any available units?
33 Marisol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 33 Marisol have?
Some of 33 Marisol's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Marisol currently offering any rent specials?
33 Marisol isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Marisol pet-friendly?
No, 33 Marisol is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 33 Marisol offer parking?
Yes, 33 Marisol does offer parking.
Does 33 Marisol have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Marisol offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Marisol have a pool?
No, 33 Marisol does not have a pool.
Does 33 Marisol have accessible units?
No, 33 Marisol does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Marisol have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Marisol does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Marisol have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 33 Marisol has units with air conditioning.
