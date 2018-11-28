33 Marisol

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage air conditioning hot tub bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Could be leased unfurnished or fully furnished, this Tesoro Tuscan Villa home is ready to move in. It offers unobstructed ocean, Catalina, & city lights views while being within walking distance of the Newport Coast Elementary School and Shopping Center with banking, groceries, & restaurants. With a formal living room, formal dining room, this spacious home offers an abundance of natural light, green-belt views, & the highest quality of finishes. The formal living/library off the entrance has a two-story ceiling, with remote-controlled motorized window covers. The chef’s kitchen, with Caesarstone countertops & island, includes world-class appliances including Subzero refrigerator/freezer, separate wine cooler, & Wolf stove & double ovens. Upstairs, the master suite leads to a balcony with spectacular views of the ocean & city. With a motorized canopy to provide shade on sunny days, this balcony is perfect for enjoying beautiful California days, & amazing Newport Beach sunsets. Completing this relaxing master suite is the spa-like master bath with open glass walk in shower, Porcelanosa tile, & soaking tub. An individual laundry room with washer/dryer included, two separate one-car garages with epoxy floors, full security system, and zoned air-conditioning are just a few of the extra features completing the house. This house is within 5 minutes walking to the Newport Coast Elementary School via an walking trail inside the gated community.