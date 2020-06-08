All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated March 27 2019 at 5:23 PM

327 Vista Suerte

327 Vista Suerte · No Longer Available
Location

327 Vista Suerte, Newport Beach, CA 92660
North Bluff

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom on a lovely greenbelt in desired Bluffs area of Newport Beach. Updated kitchen opens to light and bright separate dining and family rooms with direct access to wrap-around patio. Living room with fireplace has stone tile and recessed lighting. Upstairs features a large master bedroom suite with sitting area and oversized stone shower. Two more bedrooms and a full bath. Newer slider doors and windows open to patio spaces on 3 sides, and connect to the 2-car garage with plenty of storage & epoxy flooring. Close to award-winning Corona del Mar Middle and High School. Close to commumnity pools, Back Bay, and Eastbluff Center stores, restaurants, banks and walk-in clinic.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Vista Suerte have any available units?
327 Vista Suerte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 327 Vista Suerte have?
Some of 327 Vista Suerte's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 Vista Suerte currently offering any rent specials?
327 Vista Suerte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Vista Suerte pet-friendly?
No, 327 Vista Suerte is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 327 Vista Suerte offer parking?
Yes, 327 Vista Suerte offers parking.
Does 327 Vista Suerte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 327 Vista Suerte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Vista Suerte have a pool?
Yes, 327 Vista Suerte has a pool.
Does 327 Vista Suerte have accessible units?
No, 327 Vista Suerte does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Vista Suerte have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 Vista Suerte has units with dishwashers.
Does 327 Vista Suerte have units with air conditioning?
No, 327 Vista Suerte does not have units with air conditioning.
