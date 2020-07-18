3250 Broad Street, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Newport Heights
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Newport Heights 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathrooms Open Floor Plan Brick Flooring in Living Room, Carpet In Bedrooms. Gas Stove & Oven, Dishwasher. Laundry Hook Up Inside, Large Shower. Close to Beach, Schools, Park & Shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3250 Broad Street have any available units?
3250 Broad Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3250 Broad Street have?
Some of 3250 Broad Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3250 Broad Street currently offering any rent specials?
3250 Broad Street is not currently offering any rent specials.