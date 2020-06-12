317 Larkspur

Amenities

Corona del Mar coveted location -Oceanside of PCH and Bayside Drive. Easy walk to beach, restaurants, Farmers Market and shopping. Direct Stairway to Bayside at the end of the street Ground floor front unit, 800 sq ft 2 bedroom, 2 bath (Newly updated!) with new kitchen appliances: refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Bonus: Gas Fireplace and 225 sq ft private walk-out patio on which to socialize, BBQ , or just enjoy the Village lifestyle. 2nd bedroom is small and best suited for an office or walk-in closet....This is a quaint village unit which captures the essence of a time gone by. Dead end street , so no drive through traffic ! No garage- but street parking. Shared laundry in garage. Owner pays water, trash and gardener.No smoking, no pets