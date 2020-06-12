All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 317 Larkspur.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
317 Larkspur
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:06 AM

317 Larkspur

317 Larkspur Ave · (949) 275-2775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

317 Larkspur Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Corona del Mar coveted location -Oceanside of PCH and Bayside Drive. Easy walk to beach, restaurants, Farmers Market and shopping. Direct Stairway to Bayside at the end of the street Ground floor front unit, 800 sq ft 2 bedroom, 2 bath (Newly updated!) with new kitchen appliances: refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Bonus: Gas Fireplace and 225 sq ft private walk-out patio on which to socialize, BBQ , or just enjoy the Village lifestyle. 2nd bedroom is small and best suited for an office or walk-in closet....This is a quaint village unit which captures the essence of a time gone by. Dead end street , so no drive through traffic ! No garage- but street parking. Shared laundry in garage. Owner pays water, trash and gardener.No smoking, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Larkspur have any available units?
317 Larkspur has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 317 Larkspur have?
Some of 317 Larkspur's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Larkspur currently offering any rent specials?
317 Larkspur isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Larkspur pet-friendly?
No, 317 Larkspur is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 317 Larkspur offer parking?
Yes, 317 Larkspur does offer parking.
Does 317 Larkspur have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Larkspur does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Larkspur have a pool?
No, 317 Larkspur does not have a pool.
Does 317 Larkspur have accessible units?
No, 317 Larkspur does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Larkspur have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 Larkspur has units with dishwashers.
Does 317 Larkspur have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 Larkspur does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 317 Larkspur?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity