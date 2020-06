Amenities

Location, location, location. Short distance to the ocean and Corona Del Mar shops, restaurants and beaches. This one bedroom, 1 bath studio been remodeled with granite counter tops and all wood floors. There are ceiling fans in the living room and bedroom. The bathroom has huge tub and there is a full size refrigerator, but no stove or kitchen sink.