Newport Beach, CA
309 Vista Suerte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

309 Vista Suerte

309 Vista Suerte · No Longer Available
Location

309 Vista Suerte, Newport Beach, CA 92660
North Bluff

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Freshened up family home, clean as a whistle, new paint and carpet, ready to move in condition on a great street and a great green belt in the beautiful Bluffs of Newport. Steps from the biggest community pool and BBQ area in the Bluffs. Walk to Eastbluff school and CDM HS. 3 Bedrooms up and plenty of living areas down. Travertine floors, granite counters, AC. Large wrap around patio for Al Fresco dining on warm Newport nights. Close to Fashion Island world class shopping, swim/tennis club, walking trails, golf, beaches and all Newport has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Vista Suerte have any available units?
309 Vista Suerte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 309 Vista Suerte have?
Some of 309 Vista Suerte's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Vista Suerte currently offering any rent specials?
309 Vista Suerte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Vista Suerte pet-friendly?
No, 309 Vista Suerte is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 309 Vista Suerte offer parking?
Yes, 309 Vista Suerte offers parking.
Does 309 Vista Suerte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Vista Suerte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Vista Suerte have a pool?
Yes, 309 Vista Suerte has a pool.
Does 309 Vista Suerte have accessible units?
No, 309 Vista Suerte does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Vista Suerte have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Vista Suerte has units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Vista Suerte have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 309 Vista Suerte has units with air conditioning.
