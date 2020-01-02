309 Vista Suerte

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Freshened up family home, clean as a whistle, new paint and carpet, ready to move in condition on a great street and a great green belt in the beautiful Bluffs of Newport. Steps from the biggest community pool and BBQ area in the Bluffs. Walk to Eastbluff school and CDM HS. 3 Bedrooms up and plenty of living areas down. Travertine floors, granite counters, AC. Large wrap around patio for Al Fresco dining on warm Newport nights. Close to Fashion Island world class shopping, swim/tennis club, walking trails, golf, beaches and all Newport has to offer.