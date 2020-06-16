All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

308 Poppy Avenue

308 Poppy Avenue
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

308 Poppy Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2231 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fire pit
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Must see beautiful ocean view mid-century modern cottage just steps from little Corona Beach. This home has been been extensively remodeled and is fully furnish and turn key. Enter the private gate to a large enclosed front yard with covered parking for 2 cars and a 220 V outlet for electric car charging. The main level has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. From the living room, a wall of glass opens to the outdoor deck complete with fire pit and ocean view. There are 2 bedrooms downstairs, one extra large that leads to a decked patio and one smaller bedroom with a trundle bed.From the back yard there is an exit to Hazel. Great opportunity to live in Corona Del Mar south of Pacific Coast Highway.

January - March 2020 - 12,000 per month. One, two or 3 month option.
May - 12,000
June - 18,000
July - 26,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Poppy Avenue have any available units?
308 Poppy Avenue has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 308 Poppy Avenue have?
Some of 308 Poppy Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Poppy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
308 Poppy Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Poppy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 308 Poppy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 308 Poppy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 308 Poppy Avenue does offer parking.
Does 308 Poppy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Poppy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Poppy Avenue have a pool?
No, 308 Poppy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 308 Poppy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 308 Poppy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Poppy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 Poppy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Poppy Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Poppy Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
