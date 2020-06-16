308 Poppy Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking

Must see beautiful ocean view mid-century modern cottage just steps from little Corona Beach. This home has been been extensively remodeled and is fully furnish and turn key. Enter the private gate to a large enclosed front yard with covered parking for 2 cars and a 220 V outlet for electric car charging. The main level has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. From the living room, a wall of glass opens to the outdoor deck complete with fire pit and ocean view. There are 2 bedrooms downstairs, one extra large that leads to a decked patio and one smaller bedroom with a trundle bed.From the back yard there is an exit to Hazel. Great opportunity to live in Corona Del Mar south of Pacific Coast Highway.



January - March 2020 - 12,000 per month. One, two or 3 month option.

May - 12,000

June - 18,000

July - 26,000