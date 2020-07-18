304 Fernleaf Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Welcome home to this recently remodeled back unit in one of the most quiet and prestigious locations Corona del Mar has to offer. Located a block from the Pacific Ocean and a short walk or bike ride away from the eclectic shops and restaurants of the Village. This tastefully remodeled oversized home will meet all of your expectations and features three bedrooms, all with ensuite baths and a powder bathroom for your guest. The kitchen features a farmhouse sink, built-in-refrigerator, granite countertops and an open floor plan that will be the perfect place for casual or formal gatherings. The laundry room is equipped with an LG front loading washer and dryer. The wood floors throughout the living spaces of this home along with the high ceilings add to the casual yet spacious beach-style look and feel. The rooftop deck boasts great city lights and ocean views for those magical evenings and sunsets for you and your guest. If you love taking a stroll on the beach and feeling that ocean breeze look no further.