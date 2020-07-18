All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

304 Fernleaf Avenue

304 Fernleaf Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

304 Fernleaf Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Welcome home to this recently remodeled back unit in one of the most quiet and prestigious locations Corona del Mar has to offer. Located a block from the Pacific Ocean and a short walk or bike ride away from the eclectic shops and restaurants of the Village. This tastefully remodeled oversized home will meet all of your expectations and features three bedrooms, all with ensuite baths and a powder bathroom for your guest. The kitchen features a farmhouse sink, built-in-refrigerator, granite countertops and an open floor plan that will be the perfect place for casual or formal gatherings. The laundry room is equipped with an LG front loading washer and dryer. The wood floors throughout the living spaces of this home along with the high ceilings add to the casual yet spacious beach-style look and feel. The rooftop deck boasts great city lights and ocean views for those magical evenings and sunsets for you and your guest. If you love taking a stroll on the beach and feeling that ocean breeze look no further.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Fernleaf Avenue have any available units?
304 Fernleaf Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 304 Fernleaf Avenue have?
Some of 304 Fernleaf Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Fernleaf Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
304 Fernleaf Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Fernleaf Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 304 Fernleaf Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 304 Fernleaf Avenue offer parking?
No, 304 Fernleaf Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 304 Fernleaf Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304 Fernleaf Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Fernleaf Avenue have a pool?
No, 304 Fernleaf Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 304 Fernleaf Avenue have accessible units?
No, 304 Fernleaf Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Fernleaf Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 Fernleaf Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Fernleaf Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 Fernleaf Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
