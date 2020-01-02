3001 Carob Street

Amenities

A remarkable opportunity to lease a large 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home with spectacular, jaw dropping back bay and snow capped mountain views. 3 bedrooms up, and one down, inside laundry, 3 fireplaces, a huge modern kitchen with first class appliances and center island that accommodates the best of home chefs. A large living room/ dining room combination PLUS a separate family roomd area all face the view over Newport's treasured back bay nature preserve. Upstairs master is divided from master bathroom by a two sided fireplace. Large picture windows create a seamless indoor outdoor experience. Back yard features a cabana area for al fresco dining and a huge back yard which has been he setting for many weddings. A very private property where one can truly commune with nature's serenity. Owners have decided to take a hiatus from "town" and go live "on the sand" for a spell. Owners will consider leasing furnished. Conveniently located within close proximity to all major freeways, fabulous shopping and dining at Fashion Island, Newport Mesa's finest schools K-12, and the beautiful beaches of So Cal.