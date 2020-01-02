All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

3001 Carob Street

3001 Carob Street · No Longer Available
Location

3001 Carob Street, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eastbluff

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
A remarkable opportunity to lease a large 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home with spectacular, jaw dropping back bay and snow capped mountain views. 3 bedrooms up, and one down, inside laundry, 3 fireplaces, a huge modern kitchen with first class appliances and center island that accommodates the best of home chefs. A large living room/ dining room combination PLUS a separate family roomd area all face the view over Newport's treasured back bay nature preserve. Upstairs master is divided from master bathroom by a two sided fireplace. Large picture windows create a seamless indoor outdoor experience. Back yard features a cabana area for al fresco dining and a huge back yard which has been he setting for many weddings. A very private property where one can truly commune with nature's serenity. Owners have decided to take a hiatus from "town" and go live "on the sand" for a spell. Owners will consider leasing furnished. Conveniently located within close proximity to all major freeways, fabulous shopping and dining at Fashion Island, Newport Mesa's finest schools K-12, and the beautiful beaches of So Cal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 Carob Street have any available units?
3001 Carob Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 3001 Carob Street currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Carob Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Carob Street pet-friendly?
No, 3001 Carob Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 3001 Carob Street offer parking?
No, 3001 Carob Street does not offer parking.
Does 3001 Carob Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 Carob Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Carob Street have a pool?
No, 3001 Carob Street does not have a pool.
Does 3001 Carob Street have accessible units?
No, 3001 Carob Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 Carob Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 Carob Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3001 Carob Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3001 Carob Street does not have units with air conditioning.
