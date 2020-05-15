300 E Balboa Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

This beautifully restored beach cottage is just steps to the beach and bay. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths plus an office area current has bunk beds. Completely turnkey, fully furnished and move in ready. Enclosed front patio, sun room, large living room with fireplace, modern kitchen and shared garage and washer and dryer. BBQ. Tenant will be responsible to pay for utilities with a flat fee TBD which includes gas, electric, basic TV cable and internet. Walk to the main pier, fun zone shopping and restaurants. Minimum 12 month lease preferred.