300 E Balboa Boulevard
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:35 PM

300 E Balboa Boulevard

300 East Balboa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

300 East Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Central Newport Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
This beautifully restored beach cottage is just steps to the beach and bay. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths plus an office area current has bunk beds. Completely turnkey, fully furnished and move in ready. Enclosed front patio, sun room, large living room with fireplace, modern kitchen and shared garage and washer and dryer. BBQ. Tenant will be responsible to pay for utilities with a flat fee TBD which includes gas, electric, basic TV cable and internet. Walk to the main pier, fun zone shopping and restaurants. Minimum 12 month lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 E Balboa Boulevard have any available units?
300 E Balboa Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 300 E Balboa Boulevard have?
Some of 300 E Balboa Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 E Balboa Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
300 E Balboa Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 E Balboa Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 300 E Balboa Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 300 E Balboa Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 300 E Balboa Boulevard offers parking.
Does 300 E Balboa Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 E Balboa Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 E Balboa Boulevard have a pool?
No, 300 E Balboa Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 300 E Balboa Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 300 E Balboa Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 300 E Balboa Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 E Balboa Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 E Balboa Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 E Balboa Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

