Last updated December 30 2019 at 2:49 PM

3 Tranquil

3 Tranquil · No Longer Available
Location

3 Tranquil, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Pacific Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
Situated in the sought-after, gated enclave of Pacific Ridge, this 3 bedroom, 3 bath residence has been meticulously upgraded. The gorgeous outdoor space includes a water feature and spa creating a private refuge. Flanked by French doors and windows, the main level of the home is drenched in natural light and offers seamless indoor/outdoor living. A chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens to the inviting dining room. A spacious family room and main level bedroom complete the first floor. Upstairs, a sumptuous master suite beckons with spa-inspired bath and spacious walk-in closet. An additional en-suite bedroom and laundry room joins the master on the second level. This beautiful Newport Coast home is move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Tranquil have any available units?
3 Tranquil doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3 Tranquil have?
Some of 3 Tranquil's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Tranquil currently offering any rent specials?
3 Tranquil is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Tranquil pet-friendly?
No, 3 Tranquil is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 3 Tranquil offer parking?
No, 3 Tranquil does not offer parking.
Does 3 Tranquil have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Tranquil does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Tranquil have a pool?
No, 3 Tranquil does not have a pool.
Does 3 Tranquil have accessible units?
No, 3 Tranquil does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Tranquil have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Tranquil has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Tranquil have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Tranquil does not have units with air conditioning.
