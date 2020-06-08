3 Tranquil

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry hot tub

Situated in the sought-after, gated enclave of Pacific Ridge, this 3 bedroom, 3 bath residence has been meticulously upgraded. The gorgeous outdoor space includes a water feature and spa creating a private refuge. Flanked by French doors and windows, the main level of the home is drenched in natural light and offers seamless indoor/outdoor living. A chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens to the inviting dining room. A spacious family room and main level bedroom complete the first floor. Upstairs, a sumptuous master suite beckons with spa-inspired bath and spacious walk-in closet. An additional en-suite bedroom and laundry room joins the master on the second level. This beautiful Newport Coast home is move-in ready.