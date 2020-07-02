3 Starfish Court

Amenities

This 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath Newport Terrace townhome located at the end of 19th street is very private. This home is located at the edge of the nature reserve park. The home has a one car enclosed garage and a single car carport (covered). There is also guest parking. At the rear of the home you have a small private patio for an animal, BBQ or your choice of usage .... This PUD has lots of walking trails through the park, and a wonderful pool, jacuzzi ,kids pool and an out door basketball court. Really is a nice place to live. And you can not beat the price.