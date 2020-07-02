All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
3 Starfish Court
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:36 PM

3 Starfish Court

3 Starfish Court · No Longer Available
Newport Beach
Location

3 Starfish Court, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
basketball court
bbq/grill
guest parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
This 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath Newport Terrace townhome located at the end of 19th street is very private. This home is located at the edge of the nature reserve park. The home has a one car enclosed garage and a single car carport (covered). There is also guest parking. At the rear of the home you have a small private patio for an animal, BBQ or your choice of usage .... This PUD has lots of walking trails through the park, and a wonderful pool, jacuzzi ,kids pool and an out door basketball court. Really is a nice place to live. And you can not beat the price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Starfish Court have any available units?
3 Starfish Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3 Starfish Court have?
Some of 3 Starfish Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Starfish Court currently offering any rent specials?
3 Starfish Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Starfish Court pet-friendly?
No, 3 Starfish Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 3 Starfish Court offer parking?
Yes, 3 Starfish Court offers parking.
Does 3 Starfish Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Starfish Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Starfish Court have a pool?
Yes, 3 Starfish Court has a pool.
Does 3 Starfish Court have accessible units?
No, 3 Starfish Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Starfish Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Starfish Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Starfish Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Starfish Court does not have units with air conditioning.

