3 Rue Villars

Live beautifully in a gorgeous contemporary style home on a private cul-de-sac in prestigious Big Canyon with panoramic views of the golf course and lake. This is resort living Orange County style. Totally remodeled to take advantage of its premium location with tall windows to let in all the light and bring the outside in. A Euro styled kitchen with stone counters, Miele stainless appliances, a wine cooler and double door stainless refrigerator give it a modern touch. The private gated entry gives a feeling of luxury with a water fall leading to the double door entry, beyond which you immediately notice the spacious open living area framed by the incredible views.

The back and side yard offers SoCal living at its best with a built-in BBQ, pool and spa. A wood burning fireplace and built in seating area make for comfortable outdoor living. When you are not enjoying the wonderful views of the home, you can enjoy world class shopping and the best California beaches. In addition, have confidence in your children's education with nationally ranked schools.