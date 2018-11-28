All apartments in Newport Beach
3 Rue Villars
Last updated September 6 2019 at 3:10 PM

3 Rue Villars

3 Rue Villars · No Longer Available
Location

3 Rue Villars, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Big Canyon

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Live beautifully in a gorgeous contemporary style home on a private cul-de-sac in prestigious Big Canyon with panoramic views of the golf course and lake. This is resort living Orange County style. Totally remodeled to take advantage of its premium location with tall windows to let in all the light and bring the outside in. A Euro styled kitchen with stone counters, Miele stainless appliances, a wine cooler and double door stainless refrigerator give it a modern touch. The private gated entry gives a feeling of luxury with a water fall leading to the double door entry, beyond which you immediately notice the spacious open living area framed by the incredible views.
The back and side yard offers SoCal living at its best with a built-in BBQ, pool and spa. A wood burning fireplace and built in seating area make for comfortable outdoor living. When you are not enjoying the wonderful views of the home, you can enjoy world class shopping and the best California beaches. In addition, have confidence in your children's education with nationally ranked schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Rue Villars have any available units?
3 Rue Villars doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3 Rue Villars have?
Some of 3 Rue Villars's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Rue Villars currently offering any rent specials?
3 Rue Villars is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Rue Villars pet-friendly?
No, 3 Rue Villars is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 3 Rue Villars offer parking?
Yes, 3 Rue Villars offers parking.
Does 3 Rue Villars have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Rue Villars does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Rue Villars have a pool?
Yes, 3 Rue Villars has a pool.
Does 3 Rue Villars have accessible units?
No, 3 Rue Villars does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Rue Villars have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Rue Villars has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Rue Villars have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Rue Villars does not have units with air conditioning.
