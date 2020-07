Amenities

pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool

Located in the prestigious golf course community of Big Canyon. 29 Inverness sits at the end of the culde-sac on a huge 14,000+ sq.ft. If you relocation, remodeling or building a new home and you need a great part time party? this is the prefect opportunity. Owners are requesting a one year lease however may considerer a 6 moth lease.