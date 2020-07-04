All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 280 Cagney Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
280 Cagney Lane
Last updated May 19 2020 at 2:53 AM

280 Cagney Lane

280 Cagney Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

280 Cagney Lane, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Catalina View, Beautiful Villa Balboa 2 bedroom, 2 Bath, First Floor With large Lanai. Super Location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 Cagney Lane have any available units?
280 Cagney Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 280 Cagney Lane currently offering any rent specials?
280 Cagney Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 Cagney Lane pet-friendly?
No, 280 Cagney Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 280 Cagney Lane offer parking?
No, 280 Cagney Lane does not offer parking.
Does 280 Cagney Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 280 Cagney Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 Cagney Lane have a pool?
No, 280 Cagney Lane does not have a pool.
Does 280 Cagney Lane have accessible units?
No, 280 Cagney Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 280 Cagney Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 280 Cagney Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 280 Cagney Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 280 Cagney Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College