All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 28 Marisol.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
28 Marisol
Last updated May 9 2020 at 11:55 AM

28 Marisol

28 Marisol · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

28 Marisol, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Tesoro

Amenities

granite counters
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
Immaculate and spacious living (and working), somewhere you can spend weeks at a time in comfortable Newport Coast luxury. This light and luminous 4 bed and 3 full-bath home is well situated for extended duration stays, featuring over 2,600 sq. ft. of living space, large main room with double sided staircase, kitchen and second living/game room, high ceilings and situated on a prime corner secluded lot in the beautiful and 24-hour gated Tesoro community. Cook, dine and entertain (eventually) using the 5-burner range on the custom kitchen island, double ovens, granite countertops, built-in desk (perfect at-home work space) and ample essential supply storage. Manicured rear yard adjoins the living room / game room with fireplace. One bedroom and one full bath downstairs (ideal home office or social-distanced living); upstairs features two additional bedrooms with jack & jill bathroom, upstairs laundry/stockade room, and a large master suite with soaking tub, dual sinks and vanities, separate shower, separate water closet, ample storage and a large walk-in-closet. Well-landscaped front-yard. The home is in close walking proximity to Newport Coast Elementary School, and near to all renowned Newport Coast schools, shopping, beaches, freeways, and nature/hiking trails. This home is ideal for any number of people to enjoy full-time living and working.
Property video and virtual tour: https://youtu.be/psxMB9ctXoM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Marisol have any available units?
28 Marisol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 28 Marisol have?
Some of 28 Marisol's amenities include granite counters, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Marisol currently offering any rent specials?
28 Marisol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Marisol pet-friendly?
No, 28 Marisol is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 28 Marisol offer parking?
No, 28 Marisol does not offer parking.
Does 28 Marisol have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Marisol does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Marisol have a pool?
No, 28 Marisol does not have a pool.
Does 28 Marisol have accessible units?
No, 28 Marisol does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Marisol have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Marisol does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Marisol have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Marisol does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Pet Friendly Places
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College