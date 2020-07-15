28 Marisol

Amenities
Immaculate and spacious living (and working), somewhere you can spend weeks at a time in comfortable Newport Coast luxury. This light and luminous 4 bed and 3 full-bath home is well situated for extended duration stays, featuring over 2,600 sq. ft. of living space, large main room with double sided staircase, kitchen and second living/game room, high ceilings and situated on a prime corner secluded lot in the beautiful and 24-hour gated Tesoro community. Cook, dine and entertain (eventually) using the 5-burner range on the custom kitchen island, double ovens, granite countertops, built-in desk (perfect at-home work space) and ample essential supply storage. Manicured rear yard adjoins the living room / game room with fireplace. One bedroom and one full bath downstairs (ideal home office or social-distanced living); upstairs features two additional bedrooms with jack & jill bathroom, upstairs laundry/stockade room, and a large master suite with soaking tub, dual sinks and vanities, separate shower, separate water closet, ample storage and a large walk-in-closet. Well-landscaped front-yard. The home is in close walking proximity to Newport Coast Elementary School, and near to all renowned Newport Coast schools, shopping, beaches, freeways, and nature/hiking trails. This home is ideal for any number of people to enjoy full-time living and working.
Property video and virtual tour: https://youtu.be/psxMB9ctXoM