2729 Harbor View Drive

This beautiful mid-century home offers some of the best views in all of Corona del Mar if not Orange County. Offering unobstructed views of Catalina, Newport Harbor, and the Balboa Pier, this home has it all. Located on the front row of Harbor View Hills directly above the Corona del Mar village, yet still, within walking distance to everything the Village has to offer. This single level home offers four bedrooms and four bathrooms with a master suite that has Catalina and harbor views from bed. Please call today to schedule a private showing.