2729 Harbor View Drive

Location

2729 Harbor View Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92625
North Harbor View

This beautiful mid-century home offers some of the best views in all of Corona del Mar if not Orange County. Offering unobstructed views of Catalina, Newport Harbor, and the Balboa Pier, this home has it all. Located on the front row of Harbor View Hills directly above the Corona del Mar village, yet still, within walking distance to everything the Village has to offer. This single level home offers four bedrooms and four bathrooms with a master suite that has Catalina and harbor views from bed. Please call today to schedule a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2729 Harbor View Drive have any available units?
2729 Harbor View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 2729 Harbor View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2729 Harbor View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2729 Harbor View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2729 Harbor View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2729 Harbor View Drive offer parking?
No, 2729 Harbor View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2729 Harbor View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2729 Harbor View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2729 Harbor View Drive have a pool?
No, 2729 Harbor View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2729 Harbor View Drive have accessible units?
No, 2729 Harbor View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2729 Harbor View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2729 Harbor View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2729 Harbor View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2729 Harbor View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

