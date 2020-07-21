All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:16 AM

2681 Point Del Mar

2681 Point Del Mar · No Longer Available
Location

2681 Point Del Mar, Newport Beach, CA 92625
North Harbor View

Amenities

Beautiful Front row Point Del Mar with views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2681 Point Del Mar have any available units?
2681 Point Del Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 2681 Point Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
2681 Point Del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2681 Point Del Mar pet-friendly?
No, 2681 Point Del Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2681 Point Del Mar offer parking?
No, 2681 Point Del Mar does not offer parking.
Does 2681 Point Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2681 Point Del Mar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2681 Point Del Mar have a pool?
No, 2681 Point Del Mar does not have a pool.
Does 2681 Point Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 2681 Point Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 2681 Point Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
No, 2681 Point Del Mar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2681 Point Del Mar have units with air conditioning?
No, 2681 Point Del Mar does not have units with air conditioning.
