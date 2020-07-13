All apartments in Newport Beach
260 Cagney Ln
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:31 PM

260 Cagney Ln

260 Cagney Lane · No Longer Available
Location

260 Cagney Lane, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Enjoy energetic beach vibe and life in Highly desirable Villa Balboa Condominium. Walking distance to world renowned newport beach and open peek-a-boo ocean veil from living room, bedroom and patio. Clean, brightly located in interior complex location that is quiet community side. Gated community ( access off hospital road or superior).
New paint, flooring, 2020 stainless steel applianced model with big washer/dryer in unit. Newly updated bath room with deep soaking bath tub. Master-suite offers brilliant ocean view with custom built in open storage cabinet and walk-in closet. Located just a short distance to the beach by walk/hiking/running and minutes from fashion island shopping, great both of local beach and high end restaurants, and award winning schools. Community includes pool, spa, gym, bbq area, tennis courts, recreation room and serene parks. Privately designated parking lot in a remote controlled garage and storage space. Come and enjoy comfortable relaxing beach lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Cagney Ln have any available units?
260 Cagney Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 260 Cagney Ln have?
Some of 260 Cagney Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 Cagney Ln currently offering any rent specials?
260 Cagney Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Cagney Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 260 Cagney Ln is pet friendly.
Does 260 Cagney Ln offer parking?
Yes, 260 Cagney Ln offers parking.
Does 260 Cagney Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 260 Cagney Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Cagney Ln have a pool?
Yes, 260 Cagney Ln has a pool.
Does 260 Cagney Ln have accessible units?
No, 260 Cagney Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Cagney Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 260 Cagney Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 260 Cagney Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 Cagney Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
