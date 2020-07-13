260 Cagney Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Enjoy energetic beach vibe and life in Highly desirable Villa Balboa Condominium. Walking distance to world renowned newport beach and open peek-a-boo ocean veil from living room, bedroom and patio. Clean, brightly located in interior complex location that is quiet community side. Gated community ( access off hospital road or superior).

New paint, flooring, 2020 stainless steel applianced model with big washer/dryer in unit. Newly updated bath room with deep soaking bath tub. Master-suite offers brilliant ocean view with custom built in open storage cabinet and walk-in closet. Located just a short distance to the beach by walk/hiking/running and minutes from fashion island shopping, great both of local beach and high end restaurants, and award winning schools. Community includes pool, spa, gym, bbq area, tennis courts, recreation room and serene parks. Privately designated parking lot in a remote controlled garage and storage space. Come and enjoy comfortable relaxing beach lifestyle.