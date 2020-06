260 CAGNEY LANE 319

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

PENTHOUSE, BEAUTIFUL THREE BEDROOM, TWO BATH WITH FAMILY ROOM, DINNING ROOM AND LIVING ROOM. ALL REDONE. GREENBELT VIEWS.

VAULTED CEILINGS WITH SKYLIGHT IN LIVING ROOM AND FAMILY ROOM. TWO PATIO'S FOR ENTERTAINING. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGH OUT.

EXTRA LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET. GREAT LOCATION. WASHER/DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. FULL AMENITIES INCLUDE TWO POOLS, TWO JACUZZI'S, TWO TENNIS COURTS, STATE OF THE ART GYM AND CLUBHOUSE. TWO BLOCKS TO BEACH FOR WALKING AND BIKING. JUST FIVE MINUTES TO FASHION ISLAND, SOUTH COST PLAZA, LIDO ISLAND AND HUNTINGTON BEACH AND ALSO FREEWAY. WALKING DISTANCE TO FINE DINNING. A MUST SEE. (NO PETS PLEASE)