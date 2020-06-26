2581 Bungalow Place

Amenities
Immaculate carriage unit with no one above or below. Finest quality designer upgrades with hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, center island/bar and built-in stainless steel Viking appliances. Vaulted/Cathedral beamed ceilings, custom lighting, bamboo shades & more. Quiet & private with outdoor patio/deck. Light & bright throughout. Master suite with dual sinks & walk-in closet. Excellent central location in CdM Village just a few blocks from the beach across the Goldenrod footbridge. Steps to park, tennis courts, shops, restaurants, etc.