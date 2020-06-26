All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated February 18 2020 at 3:18 PM

2581 Bungalow Place

2581 Bungalow Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2581 Bungalow Pl, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
tennis court
Immaculate carriage unit with no one above or below. Finest quality designer upgrades with hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, center island/bar and built-in stainless steel Viking appliances. Vaulted/Cathedral beamed ceilings, custom lighting, bamboo shades & more. Quiet & private with outdoor patio/deck. Light & bright throughout. Master suite with dual sinks & walk-in closet. Excellent central location in CdM Village just a few blocks from the beach across the Goldenrod footbridge. Steps to park, tennis courts, shops, restaurants, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2581 Bungalow Place have any available units?
2581 Bungalow Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2581 Bungalow Place have?
Some of 2581 Bungalow Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2581 Bungalow Place currently offering any rent specials?
2581 Bungalow Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2581 Bungalow Place pet-friendly?
No, 2581 Bungalow Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2581 Bungalow Place offer parking?
No, 2581 Bungalow Place does not offer parking.
Does 2581 Bungalow Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2581 Bungalow Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2581 Bungalow Place have a pool?
No, 2581 Bungalow Place does not have a pool.
Does 2581 Bungalow Place have accessible units?
No, 2581 Bungalow Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2581 Bungalow Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2581 Bungalow Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2581 Bungalow Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2581 Bungalow Place does not have units with air conditioning.

