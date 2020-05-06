2561 Crestview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse bbq/grill volleyball court

This charming single level furnished home is Located in “Bayshores” a private gated community on Newport Bay. The home sits on an open corner lot. The large cosy master suite has a fireplace and lounging area. A beautiful chefs kitchen looks out to the inviting living room with fireplace. Access thru french doors from both kitchen and living room open to a wonderful outside patio with another fireplace for your morning coffee or afternoon entertaining. It's just steps to either of the 2 private beaches, turning basin guest dock, small boat & stand up paddle board storage, sand volleyball court, beach barbecue area, children's play park and clubhouse or private access to the Balboa Bay Resort. Bayshores has a yacht marina too. The year round calendar of community activities make Bayshores the ideal place to live.