Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:08 AM

2525 Ocean Boulevard

2525 Ocean Boulevard · (714) 914-9060
Location

2525 Ocean Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1G · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1488 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
This 1,488 square-foot condominium is offered for lease for the first time. The location simply cannot be beat. The two-bedroom, two bath, condo offers direct access to the Bayfront heated salt water pool, spa, docks, bar-b-que area and the resort style living areas. The floorplan is open from the kitchen to the bonus room to the outside sunny patio. The open living spaces are very generous in this condo. White tiles and carpet compliment the open spaces. The kitchen features new appliances, sparkling painting glass backsplash, and quartzcounter tops. Each of the two bathrooms are also completely remodeled with new plumbing fixtures, Toto toilets, bright lighting, contemporary tiles, counter tops, and flooring. The walk-in closet in the master bedroom is an additional luxury feature.
The exclusive gated community offers secured parking and on-site property management. Take a tour in the slideshow! Walk to Big Corona, Pirates Cove and Little Corona beaches. Enjoy the shops and wonderful restaurants of CDM village or venture to Newport Center or Balboa Island for additional dining, strolling the Island, and shopping!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
2525 Ocean Boulevard has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2525 Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 2525 Ocean Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2525 Ocean Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2525 Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2525 Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2525 Ocean Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 2525 Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2525 Ocean Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2525 Ocean Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2525 Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2525 Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2525 Ocean Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 2525 Ocean Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2525 Ocean Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
