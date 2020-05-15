2525 Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool hot tub

This 1,488 square-foot condominium is offered for lease for the first time. The location simply cannot be beat. The two-bedroom, two bath, condo offers direct access to the Bayfront heated salt water pool, spa, docks, bar-b-que area and the resort style living areas. The floorplan is open from the kitchen to the bonus room to the outside sunny patio. The open living spaces are very generous in this condo. White tiles and carpet compliment the open spaces. The kitchen features new appliances, sparkling painting glass backsplash, and quartzcounter tops. Each of the two bathrooms are also completely remodeled with new plumbing fixtures, Toto toilets, bright lighting, contemporary tiles, counter tops, and flooring. The walk-in closet in the master bedroom is an additional luxury feature.

The exclusive gated community offers secured parking and on-site property management. Take a tour in the slideshow! Walk to Big Corona, Pirates Cove and Little Corona beaches. Enjoy the shops and wonderful restaurants of CDM village or venture to Newport Center or Balboa Island for additional dining, strolling the Island, and shopping!!