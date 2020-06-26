2516 Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Don't miss this chance to live on the hill above Corona Del Mar. The views are breathtaking! Once you enter the front gate to this private home, you will be swept away with its pristine condition, lush landscaping, and style. The bedrooms are all downstairs, there are two bedrooms plus a den with cozy fireplace. As you go upstairs, you will be blown away by the panoramic view of the Pacific Ocean. You can see the Newport Channel, the Wedge, the Newport Harbor and Catalina Island! The spacious livingroom, kitchen and dining room are open and set up as a great room. The French door from the dining room leads to a viewing deck where you can relax and enjoy BBQ's and entertaining. There is another deck upstairs in the back for sunbathing, and a private patio downstairs. Rich hardwood floors, and new carpet in den/family room downstairs. Open beam ceilings. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. You have a 2-car garage in back off the alley. Washer and dryer are furnished for you in garage which you share with neighbor in Carriage Unit above the garage. Only steps to beaches, and a few blocks to main beach Corona Del Mar and Little Corona. Enjoy restaurants and shopping in downtown Corona Del Mar. Please call for your private showing to Susan Lindstrom @ Regency RE brokers #949-433-9972. DRE #00754300. Or have your Realtor bring you through.