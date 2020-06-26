All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:26 PM

2516 Ocean Boulevard

2516 Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2516 Ocean Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Don't miss this chance to live on the hill above Corona Del Mar. The views are breathtaking! Once you enter the front gate to this private home, you will be swept away with its pristine condition, lush landscaping, and style. The bedrooms are all downstairs, there are two bedrooms plus a den with cozy fireplace. As you go upstairs, you will be blown away by the panoramic view of the Pacific Ocean. You can see the Newport Channel, the Wedge, the Newport Harbor and Catalina Island! The spacious livingroom, kitchen and dining room are open and set up as a great room. The French door from the dining room leads to a viewing deck where you can relax and enjoy BBQ's and entertaining. There is another deck upstairs in the back for sunbathing, and a private patio downstairs. Rich hardwood floors, and new carpet in den/family room downstairs. Open beam ceilings. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. You have a 2-car garage in back off the alley. Washer and dryer are furnished for you in garage which you share with neighbor in Carriage Unit above the garage. Only steps to beaches, and a few blocks to main beach Corona Del Mar and Little Corona. Enjoy restaurants and shopping in downtown Corona Del Mar. Please call for your private showing to Susan Lindstrom @ Regency RE brokers #949-433-9972. DRE #00754300. Or have your Realtor bring you through.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
2516 Ocean Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2516 Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 2516 Ocean Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2516 Ocean Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2516 Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2516 Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2516 Ocean Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2516 Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2516 Ocean Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2516 Ocean Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2516 Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2516 Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2516 Ocean Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 2516 Ocean Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2516 Ocean Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

