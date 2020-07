Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

This two bedroom, two bathroom home is located just two blocks from one of Newport's finest beaches. It was been updated to include fresh paint, new flooring and newer windows. Other amenities include open kitchen, one car garage parking, private patio and a rare over-sized yard. Enjoy beach living and the amenities of the Newport Shores Community Association - pool, tennis, clubhouse, play and BBQ areas.