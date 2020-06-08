243 Heliotrope Avenue

Amenities

Ocean views from single-level cottage with large patios PLUS large Bonus room/bedroom with private entrance and view deck. "Charming & Ideally Located" describe this 4 bedroom, 3 full bath CdM Village home south of PCH, and just 1.5 blocks to the Big Corona Beach. Early morning & late afternoon ocean breezes grace the east-facing front patio, while privacy & outdoor entertaining is enhanced by an interior courtyard welcoming guests. The oversized living area offers vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, and great-room lifestyle opening to the dining area and remodeled kitchen. The entire home has recently been updated, painted and new carpets. A large Master bedroom features its' own private entrance and bath. There is also a separate, oversized Bonus Room/4th bedroom with full bath, breakfast counter with sink, view deck, and private entrance over the attached 2-car garage. The oversized garage includes extra built-in storage, and included washer/dryer. This terrific home is located on one of the most desired streets, and uniquely offers privacy and flexible entertaining options for small and large gatherings.