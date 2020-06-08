All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated January 26 2020 at 10:26 AM

243 Heliotrope Avenue

243 Heliotrope Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

243 Heliotrope Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Ocean views from single-level cottage with large patios PLUS large Bonus room/bedroom with private entrance and view deck. "Charming & Ideally Located" describe this 4 bedroom, 3 full bath CdM Village home south of PCH, and just 1.5 blocks to the Big Corona Beach. Early morning & late afternoon ocean breezes grace the east-facing front patio, while privacy & outdoor entertaining is enhanced by an interior courtyard welcoming guests. The oversized living area offers vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, and great-room lifestyle opening to the dining area and remodeled kitchen. The entire home has recently been updated, painted and new carpets. A large Master bedroom features its' own private entrance and bath. There is also a separate, oversized Bonus Room/4th bedroom with full bath, breakfast counter with sink, view deck, and private entrance over the attached 2-car garage. The oversized garage includes extra built-in storage, and included washer/dryer. This terrific home is located on one of the most desired streets, and uniquely offers privacy and flexible entertaining options for small and large gatherings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 Heliotrope Avenue have any available units?
243 Heliotrope Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 243 Heliotrope Avenue have?
Some of 243 Heliotrope Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 243 Heliotrope Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
243 Heliotrope Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 Heliotrope Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 243 Heliotrope Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 243 Heliotrope Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 243 Heliotrope Avenue offers parking.
Does 243 Heliotrope Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 243 Heliotrope Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 Heliotrope Avenue have a pool?
No, 243 Heliotrope Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 243 Heliotrope Avenue have accessible units?
No, 243 Heliotrope Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 243 Heliotrope Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 243 Heliotrope Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 243 Heliotrope Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 243 Heliotrope Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
