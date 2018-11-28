All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:05 PM

2421 Vista Nobleza

2421 Vista Nobleza · No Longer Available
Location

2421 Vista Nobleza, Newport Beach, CA 92660
North Bluff

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Available NOW! Front row back bay amazing views. 3 bedrooms each with walk in closets, 2.5 baths in a split level configuration with no steep stairs. Remodeled inside w/distressed hardwood floors, new paint, new windows and sliders. Two huge patios that overlook the back bay: one covered accessible from large sliding glass doors off the family room equipped with electric heaters making it a lovely outdoor al fresco dining area, and the other off the master bedroom. Remodeled baths & kitchen w/stainless appliances. Kitchen has black granite countertops and the unit comes with stainless refrigerator and stove and it overlooks the bay. This "end unit" is attached on only one side, has a non shared driveway. The location is over the top gorgeous offering a totally 100% unobstructed view of evening sunsets, and back bay water. snow capped mountains. There is a small greenbelt behind the house and above the walking trail that insures your privacy. Area has 7 pools, miles of trails for walking or bike riding, and extensive manicure greenbelts. Close to Newport's finest schools K-12, first class shopping and dining at Fashion Island and all major freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 Vista Nobleza have any available units?
2421 Vista Nobleza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2421 Vista Nobleza have?
Some of 2421 Vista Nobleza's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 Vista Nobleza currently offering any rent specials?
2421 Vista Nobleza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 Vista Nobleza pet-friendly?
No, 2421 Vista Nobleza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2421 Vista Nobleza offer parking?
No, 2421 Vista Nobleza does not offer parking.
Does 2421 Vista Nobleza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2421 Vista Nobleza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 Vista Nobleza have a pool?
Yes, 2421 Vista Nobleza has a pool.
Does 2421 Vista Nobleza have accessible units?
No, 2421 Vista Nobleza does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 Vista Nobleza have units with dishwashers?
No, 2421 Vista Nobleza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2421 Vista Nobleza have units with air conditioning?
No, 2421 Vista Nobleza does not have units with air conditioning.
