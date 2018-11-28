2421 Vista Nobleza

Amenities

Available NOW! Front row back bay amazing views. 3 bedrooms each with walk in closets, 2.5 baths in a split level configuration with no steep stairs. Remodeled inside w/distressed hardwood floors, new paint, new windows and sliders. Two huge patios that overlook the back bay: one covered accessible from large sliding glass doors off the family room equipped with electric heaters making it a lovely outdoor al fresco dining area, and the other off the master bedroom. Remodeled baths & kitchen w/stainless appliances. Kitchen has black granite countertops and the unit comes with stainless refrigerator and stove and it overlooks the bay. This "end unit" is attached on only one side, has a non shared driveway. The location is over the top gorgeous offering a totally 100% unobstructed view of evening sunsets, and back bay water. snow capped mountains. There is a small greenbelt behind the house and above the walking trail that insures your privacy. Area has 7 pools, miles of trails for walking or bike riding, and extensive manicure greenbelts. Close to Newport's finest schools K-12, first class shopping and dining at Fashion Island and all major freeways.