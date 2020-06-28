2421 E 16th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Possible 4th Bedroom. Location, location! Boasting the largest and very desirable lot within the community, this exquisite home is sure to impress! Situated in walking distance to nearby award-winning schools, parks, restaurants, shops, supermarkets, local beaches, and freeways, this superb luxury town home offers a relaxing lifestyle in a premier location in Newport Heights. With 2,300 SF of living space, this modern home features three bedrooms, a large office ( can easily be converted into a 4th bedroom) and separate living room and dining room, ensuring there is something for everyone. The home also includes a grand foyer with two- story ceilings and a spacious dining area with a wet bar. French doors in the dining area and family room connect the largest backyard within the townhome community. This newly renovated outdoor space provides for the ultimate comfort and relaxation. Open to the family room, the kitchen features ample counter and cabinet space, a gas range and recessed lighting. The upstairs office has built-in shelving, custom cabinetry and a private patio. The nearby secondary bedrooms are generous in size, but the master suite is certain to be a favorite for the owner. It has tall vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet and a large sunny bathroom, complete with a deep soaking tub, dual sinks and a separate shower. Added bonuses of this light-filled coastal home include an upstairs laundry room and an attached garage. This home is a must-see!