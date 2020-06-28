All apartments in Newport Beach
2421 E 16th Street
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:27 AM

2421 E 16th Street

2421 East 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2421 East 16th Street, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Possible 4th Bedroom. Location, location! Boasting the largest and very desirable lot within the community, this exquisite home is sure to impress! Situated in walking distance to nearby award-winning schools, parks, restaurants, shops, supermarkets, local beaches, and freeways, this superb luxury town home offers a relaxing lifestyle in a premier location in Newport Heights. With 2,300 SF of living space, this modern home features three bedrooms, a large office ( can easily be converted into a 4th bedroom) and separate living room and dining room, ensuring there is something for everyone. The home also includes a grand foyer with two- story ceilings and a spacious dining area with a wet bar. French doors in the dining area and family room connect the largest backyard within the townhome community. This newly renovated outdoor space provides for the ultimate comfort and relaxation. Open to the family room, the kitchen features ample counter and cabinet space, a gas range and recessed lighting. The upstairs office has built-in shelving, custom cabinetry and a private patio. The nearby secondary bedrooms are generous in size, but the master suite is certain to be a favorite for the owner. It has tall vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet and a large sunny bathroom, complete with a deep soaking tub, dual sinks and a separate shower. Added bonuses of this light-filled coastal home include an upstairs laundry room and an attached garage. This home is a must-see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 E 16th Street have any available units?
2421 E 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2421 E 16th Street have?
Some of 2421 E 16th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 E 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2421 E 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 E 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2421 E 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2421 E 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2421 E 16th Street offers parking.
Does 2421 E 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2421 E 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 E 16th Street have a pool?
No, 2421 E 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2421 E 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 2421 E 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 E 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2421 E 16th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2421 E 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2421 E 16th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
