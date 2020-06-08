2400 W. Oceanfront

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Oceanfront Paradise - Beautifully Updated - Large Rooftop Deck! (available for multi-month stay) - Available for multi-month stay. The large living room has floor to ceiling roll away glass doors to bring the beautiful Newport Beach weather and fresh ocean air inside. Relax on the comfortable furniture and enjoy the view, watch some television, sit in front of the fireplace, mix a drink at the wet bar, or play on the PlayStation. The contemporary design feels modern and luxurious while remaining inviting. The open floor plan transitions to a modern dining area with seating for 5.

The patio sits along the Boardwalk and is an ideal spot for people watching or to take in some sun.

The full kitchen is a food lovers dream. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a commercial grade range, and open design that lets the cook take in ocean views. The small kitchen island offers a small breakfast bar for 2. The chalkboard wall provides an outlet for your inner artist and features a panel door that opens to a walk-in pantry.

The first floor also has a convenient half bathroom and garage access.

The second floor has 2 guest bedrooms, the master suite, laundry facilities, and a full bathroom. The first guest room has a queen-sized bed, vaulted ceilings, a writing desk, and cable television, and Apple TV. The second guest room has a raised twin bed with a pullout full size bed. This bedroom also offers cable television, and Apple TV. The master suite is your own private paradise. A king-sized bed, fireplace with a reading area, spa style oversize bathtub, separate shower, dual vanity, and walk-in closet will make you want to stay forever. The cable television also has Apple TV. Breathtaking ocean views and a private balcony allow you to enjoy the wonderful views without getting out of bed, while shutter style blinds keep the sun out if you wish to sleep in.

The third floor has a comfortable loft space with a wet bar and full bathroom. In addition to cable television and Apple TV, the loft also offers a PlayStation 4 and Wii. The futon style sofa may be converted into additional sleeping space. The rooftop deck is accessed via the loft area and offers panoramic views of the coastline. There is plenty of seating for entertaining or dining, a propane fire pit, and BBQ.



No Pets Allowed



