Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
2400 W. Oceanfront
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

2400 W. Oceanfront

2400 West Oceanfront · No Longer Available
Location

2400 West Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Oceanfront Paradise - Beautifully Updated - Large Rooftop Deck! (available for multi-month stay) - Available for multi-month stay. The large living room has floor to ceiling roll away glass doors to bring the beautiful Newport Beach weather and fresh ocean air inside. Relax on the comfortable furniture and enjoy the view, watch some television, sit in front of the fireplace, mix a drink at the wet bar, or play on the PlayStation. The contemporary design feels modern and luxurious while remaining inviting. The open floor plan transitions to a modern dining area with seating for 5.
The patio sits along the Boardwalk and is an ideal spot for people watching or to take in some sun.
The full kitchen is a food lovers dream. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a commercial grade range, and open design that lets the cook take in ocean views. The small kitchen island offers a small breakfast bar for 2. The chalkboard wall provides an outlet for your inner artist and features a panel door that opens to a walk-in pantry.
The first floor also has a convenient half bathroom and garage access.
The second floor has 2 guest bedrooms, the master suite, laundry facilities, and a full bathroom. The first guest room has a queen-sized bed, vaulted ceilings, a writing desk, and cable television, and Apple TV. The second guest room has a raised twin bed with a pullout full size bed. This bedroom also offers cable television, and Apple TV. The master suite is your own private paradise. A king-sized bed, fireplace with a reading area, spa style oversize bathtub, separate shower, dual vanity, and walk-in closet will make you want to stay forever. The cable television also has Apple TV. Breathtaking ocean views and a private balcony allow you to enjoy the wonderful views without getting out of bed, while shutter style blinds keep the sun out if you wish to sleep in.
The third floor has a comfortable loft space with a wet bar and full bathroom. In addition to cable television and Apple TV, the loft also offers a PlayStation 4 and Wii. The futon style sofa may be converted into additional sleeping space. The rooftop deck is accessed via the loft area and offers panoramic views of the coastline. There is plenty of seating for entertaining or dining, a propane fire pit, and BBQ.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3702099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 W. Oceanfront have any available units?
2400 W. Oceanfront doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2400 W. Oceanfront have?
Some of 2400 W. Oceanfront's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 W. Oceanfront currently offering any rent specials?
2400 W. Oceanfront is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 W. Oceanfront pet-friendly?
No, 2400 W. Oceanfront is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2400 W. Oceanfront offer parking?
Yes, 2400 W. Oceanfront offers parking.
Does 2400 W. Oceanfront have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2400 W. Oceanfront does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 W. Oceanfront have a pool?
No, 2400 W. Oceanfront does not have a pool.
Does 2400 W. Oceanfront have accessible units?
No, 2400 W. Oceanfront does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 W. Oceanfront have units with dishwashers?
No, 2400 W. Oceanfront does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2400 W. Oceanfront have units with air conditioning?
No, 2400 W. Oceanfront does not have units with air conditioning.

